FREE FULL FIGHT: Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues triumphs in world title unification with Janet Todd

Before Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues takes the stage again on September 29, re-live her glorious world title unification bout against Janet Todd.

The Brazilian superstar had previously taken more than a year off to give birth to her son just months after being crowned the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion in August 2020.

She returned to the woodwork post-pandemic to unify her belt against one of the most feared Muay Thai strikers in America, former interim title holder ‘JT’ Janet Todd. As soon as Rodrigues deemed it safe to return, she re-established her regimen and got back into shape.

Though not everything was all sunshine and rainbows, Rodrigues was nonetheless determined to defend her title on the world stage again with her new son as motivation.

On March 24 at ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams, the 25-year-old sensation reminded everyone again why she’s the No.1 atomweight on the planet.

After fighting through the jitters, Rodrigues finally found her rhythm mid-round. She let it rain elbows and strikes on Todd, forcing her to backpedal after drawing blood just above her eye.

Rodrigues would continue marching forward without stopping until the last bell. She secured her atomweight crown, by way of unanimous decision, to become another mom-champ on the roster.

Re-live her triumphant performance below;:

Now, the undisputed Muay Thai world champion is making the final preparations for her next world title bout. Only this time, she’s coming after the strawweight Muay Thai belt.

In her quest to become a two-division world champion, Rodrigues is hoping to be the first to outsmart reigning Muay Thai queen ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell on the grand stage.

Watch Sundell vs. Rodrigues on Friday, September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham. Fans in North America can watch the blockbuster event live and for free in U.S. Primetime via Amazon Prime Video.