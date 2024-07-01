FREE FULL FIGHT: Ok Rae Yoon arrives at the big stage with stellar beatdown of former featherweight MMA king Marat Gafurov

After dominating the Double G FC and HEAT promotions, where he captured the lightweight titles, Ok Rae Yoon made a grand arrival in ONE Championship when he scored a massive victory against former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov.

Ok and Gafurov locked horns inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2021 at ONE on TNT III in a lightweight bout. The full fight replay of this top-flight clash was looked back by the promotion after they reposted it on YouTube with the description:

"Ahead of former lightweight MMA king Ok Rae Yoon's clash with undefeated Turkish sensation Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5, relive his impressive promotional debut against Dagestani warrior Marat Gafurov on TNT III in 2021!"

Ok started slowly during the match and was dominated by the 'Cobra' in the opening round with his elite grappling skills. But after a strong start, Gafurov lost his steam in the next two rounds, and the South Korean MMA star took advantage.

The Team Mad representative returned the favor in the second round by threatening near submissions and capping off the incredible performance with a masterful striking display in the final round.

Ok Rae Yoon scheduled to face Alibeg Rasulov for interim lightweight MMA gold at ONE Fight Night 23

Ok is now ready to punch a trilogy match with rival Chrisitan Lee, as he is scheduled to face undefeated promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title.

Once the 33-year-old athlete gets the job done against the Turkish prospect, he will assure himself of a unification bout with Lee for his next outing.

ONE Fight Night 23 goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 on U.S. primetime.

