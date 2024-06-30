WATCH: Ok Rae Yoon dominates former featherweight champ Marat Gafurov in clinical beatdown

The ONE Championship debut of former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon was a dream one because he defeated the former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Marat Gafurov in April 2021 at ONE on TNT III.

The full fight replay of this entertaining match between Ok and Gafurov was posted by the promotion on their official YouTube channel with the description:

"With a shot at American legend Eddie Alvarez on the line, former featherweight king Marat Gafurov THREW DOWN with South Korean slugger Ok Rae Yoon in the @BleacherReport lead card of ONE on TNT III!"

After a forgetful opening round in which Ok was dominated by Gafurov, who had superior grappling skills, the South Korean turned the tables and punished the Russian athlete in the final two rounds.

The South Korean MMA star threatened a submission in the second round and landed multiple solid strikes against Gafurov while on his back. With the 'Cobra' visibly gassed out from the beating he received from the previous round, Ok started to light him up on the feet in the final round to secure the victory via unanimous decision.

Ok Rae Yoon looks to inch closer to another world title opportunity on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23

In Aug. 2022, Ok was defeated by Christian Lee at ONE 160 to yield the coveted 26-pound golden belt and sustain his first loss under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Since then, his path back to the world title began, and his bounce-back win over Lowen Tynanes in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 was the first step. Now, the Team MAD representative wants to solidify his case as a worthy challenger for Lee's reign.

Ok will face promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the ONE interim lightweight MMA world title.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.