FREE FULL FIGHT: Relive Thai megastar Superbon electric ONE Championship debut against fellow legend Sitthichai

Superbon took his reputation as one of the world's most revered strikers to the next level when he finally made his ONE Championship debut nearly five years ago.

The Thai megastar's maiden appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization took place at ONE: No Surrender, held behind closed doors at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There, he was booked to square off against compatriot and longtime rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round featherweight kickboxing encounter.

Watch the full fight uploaded by the promotion through its official YouTube channel below:

Superbon and Sitthichai went toe-to-toe in a captivating clash of striking mastery, delivering a back-and-forth battle that had fans glued to their screens from start to finish.

The opening round was a tightly contested affair, with Superbon and Sitthichai meeting at center stage to trade their most potent shots. Round two followed suit as they continued to exchange their best offense — powerful kicks and blistering combinations to light up the bout.

Gradually, Superbon began to pull ahead, courtesy of his relentless pace and more impactful strikes.

By the third and final frame, the action had reached a fever pitch. Neither man took a step back, unleashing flurries from every angle in a dramatic crescendo that left everything in the ring.

In the end, it was Superbon who emerged victorious, earning a hard-fought unanimous decision to get the last laugh in his trilogy with Sitthichai.

Superbon waits for a formal offer to face interim champ Masaaki Noiri

As the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon already has a clear idea of who awaits him next inside the ring.

That opponent is expected to be Masaaki Noiri, who claimed the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title with an emphatic third-round TKO victory over divisional Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last March.

Though an official bout agreement has yet to land on his desk, the Thai superstar said in an interview with English journalist Nick Atkin that he's already preparing for the inevitable clash:

"I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already."

