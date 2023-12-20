FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang brings out the fireworks in Muay Thai classic against Petchdam

The third successful defense of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title went down in July 2020 at ONE: No Surrender, which went down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, against rival Petchdam Petchyindee.

It was ONE Championship’s return to action after months of layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what better way to make a comeback than the trilogy fight between the two Thai superstars? Petchdam won their first meeting in 2017, and Rodtang equalized in 2018.

ONE Championship reposted the full fight of this epic clash of Rodtang and Petchdam on their official YouTube channel and wrote the description:

“Gear up for ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang’s massive kickboxing super-fight with Japanese striking legend Takeru at ONE 165 on January 28 by reliving his heated brawl with fellow Thai star Petchdam in 2020! “

Unlike his previous matches, Rodtang approached the match as a tactician and began the match by reading Petchdam’s strategy. This gave the challenger a window to score early on the judges’ scorecards through his jabs and kicks.

After a round of being on the defensive, the defending champion finally hit the switch and fired back with his signature forward pressure along with his lethal punches and elbows. This continued until the fourth round when the damage started to become visible on Petchdam’s face.

‘The Baby Shark’ tried to make a comeback in the final round with his patented leg kicks as he went all out with his offense. Still, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative was able to strike back and survive the last wave of attack to eke out the majority decision victory, retain his world title, and move ahead in their head-to-head score.

Rodtang braces himself for another massive match against Takeru Segawa

After receiving a unanimous decision loss from Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their 140-pound Muay Thai super fight in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34, which happened inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Rodtang Jitmuangnon now prepares himself for another gigantic matchup with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

The two are set to headline the return of the world’s largest martial arts organization in Japan, as they are the main attraction of ONE 165, which will go down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Whoever wins the fight might be the next challenger for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and will await the winner of the championship match between Superlek and Elias Mahmoudi.