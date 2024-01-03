FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang goes to Muay Thai war against French warrior Hakim Hamech

There is a good reason why ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is considered one of the most entertaining fighters in the world today.

If you want to see evidence of this, watch his war against French striker Hakim Hamech back in 2019 at ONE: A New Era in Tokyo, Japan.

'The Iron Man' showcased his trademark monstrous aggression and iron chin while he clobbered the Frenchman every chance he got. As for Hamech, he did what most wouldn't even dare attempt: engage in a firefight with the feared 'Iron Man'.

The result was a non-stop Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots bout. Both warriors threw everything but the kitchen sink and took nearly every blow to the chin. It was a classic blood-and-guts war that's a throwback to the golden age of prizefighting, where warriors fought with insane grit not for gold but only glory.

Here's a video of the fight:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face Takeru in Tokyo at ONE 165

On January 28, 'The Iron Man' returns to the Land of the Rising Sun to face one of its proudest sons - former K-1 kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa. The two striking masters will clash in a kickboxing war that has both the Muay Thai and kickboxing worlds buzzing.

Rodtang is fresh from his Fight of the Year-winning Muay Thai bout with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 last September. By all accounts, his bout with 'The Kicking Machine' might as well be the Muay Thai fight of the century.

Despite losing the bout, however, Rodtang kept his head up and moved forward. Perhaps this kickboxing bout with Takeru is a bid to score a rematch with his division's kickboxing king.

As for Takeru, the Japanese striking marvel is the only 3-division world champion in the history of K-1 kickboxing. At ONE 165, he introduces himself to the world by making his ONE Championship debut at Ariake Arena.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.