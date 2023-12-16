“Continue to push your limits” - Takeru trades leather with K-1 champ Yuki Yoza in ungodly sparring session

The historic superfight between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165 has both the kickboxing and Muay Thai worlds buzzing like crazy. This epic clash between 'The Iron Man' and the Japanese kickboxing star is considered a battle between two of the greatest strikers in the world today.

Rodtang, who holds the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, will dip his toes in kickboxing once again to face Takeru, who is the only fighter to win the K-1 world title in three different weight classes.

Ahead of his ONE Championship debut on January 28, the Japanese kickboxing sensation was seen training with K-1 lightweight world champion, Yuki Yoza:

"Today I had a seven-round fistfight with Yuki. I put my life on the line from practice. Continue to push your limits in order to win. Thank you Yuuki! The best practice partner."

Intense sparring session here. It appears that both fighters aren't holding back and are emptying the gas tank. If Takeru comes at 'The Iron Man' like this in their bout, we're guaranteed a Fight of the Year candidate.

Takeru trained with Superbon in preparation for his ONE debut

It's not just K-1 world champions that Takeru trains with ahead of his ONE Championship debut - he also shares knowledge with ONE world champions. On a trip to Thailand a few weeks ago, the Japanese striker shared the ring and trained with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Here's a video of the two play sparring:

Superbon, who challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 next week, is perhaps the best person to help you prepare for your ONE debut. Teaching his trade secrets to the debuting Japanese star will surely pay dividends.

