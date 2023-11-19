WATCH: Superstars Superbon, Takeru trade knowledge and leather during Bangkok sparring session

Modern-day kickboxing icon and ONE Championship's most sought-after signee, Takeru Segawa is nearing his promotional debut.

The Japanese striker is already making headlines even before he's had his first bout inside the Circle. This hype is quite rare even in a global martial arts organization like ONE.

This is due to the fact that Takeru, who famously goes by just his first name, is quite a successful fighter before signing with ONE. He is the first and only fighter to capture K-1 world titles in three different weight divisions. His pro record is currently at an impressive 42-3 and has won the ISKA and K-1 Grand Prix lightweight world titles in his final bout in K-1.

A few weeks ago, Segawa traveled to Thailand to train with some of the most lethal practitioners of the Art of Eight Limbs. One such fighter he trained with was none other than former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Here's a video of the two play sparring in the gym:

"We share our knowledge here 💯 @superbon_banchamek @k1takeru"

Superbon, who fights Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, is perhaps the best person to prepare you for your ONE debut. Teaching his trade secrets to Takeru will surely mean a lot to the Japanese superstar's road to his promotional debut.

In his final bout before signing with ONE, Takeru utterly destroyed then-ISKA K-1 63.5 kg world champion Bailey Sugden with his trademark ferociously aggressive punches and kicks.

'The Natural Born Crusher' battered his Brit foe with power punches and roundhouses to the body. By the fifth round, Sugden, who was already hurting in his mid-section, was almost entirely guarding his body. This left his head prone to the kick that ended the bout.

At the moment, no one knows yet who will face the Japanese star inside the circle. Whoever it is, we are positive that it will be a match-up every kickboxing fan should see.