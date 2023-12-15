“Machine” - Superbon looks ready for battle while preparing for mega-fight against Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will face his toughest challenge in the promotion as he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the coveted ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The bout has been moved numerous times but is now finally happening as both warriors are healthy and ready to go. Fans, pundits and fellow fighters alike couldn't wait for the two icons to clash inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22.

Ahead of the massive world title fight, Superbon is currently putting the finishing touches on his preparations:

Fans are reacting in various ways in the comments section:

"Machine 🥷🏼💣"

"Do your best bro in next upcoming fight with tawanchai"

"Hopefully Superbon wins but Tawanchai do got sum devious kicks 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Superbon relishes challenging himself against tough opponents

In an interview with Thai YouTube channel Nickynachat, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion explained why he enjoys facing tough opponents like Tawanchai:

“I always take this mindset with me - to look at my opponent as a fighter that's better than me. It makes it a lot more fun. I enjoy facing fighters that are stronger than me.”

It takes a different kind of competitive drive to constantly enjoy facing tougher and tougher opponents. This is why the Thai former world champion is one of the best today - he doesn't shy away from facing a challenge, regardless of the odds. Let's see if this mindset pays major dividends for him come December 22.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.