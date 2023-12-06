“I always take this mindset with me” – Superbon explains the joy of fighting ‘stronger’ opponents

Like a true champion, former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn loves to challenge himself against stronger opponents.

On December 22, he’ll have the opportunity to take on one of the hottest fighters in combat sports today, Tawanchai PK Saenchai. The two Thai sensations will headline a highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok as ONE Championship closes the book in 2023.

Speaking about his upcoming clash with the reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Superbon shared his excitement to test himself against opponents who can out-muscle him inside the ring.

“I always take this mindset with me - to look at my opponent as a fighter that's better than me,” he said during an appearance on Nickynachat. “It makes it a lot more fun. I enjoy facing fighters that are stronger than me.”

Superbon will look for his first Muay Thai title under the ONE banner after dominating the world of kickboxing since making his promotional debut in 2020.

Can Superbon dethrone Tawanchai in the art of eight limbs?

Superbon has bested some of the biggest names in the world of kickboxing over the last few years. Wins over Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian quickly established him as the number one pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet.

However, he will be stepping into a whole new world of combat sports when he trades in his eight-ounce gloves for a pair of four-ouncers against Tawanchai.

Riding a six-fight win streak with four of those victories coming by way of knockout, Tawanchai has looked practically unstoppable dating back to his win over Saemapetch in January 2022.

Can he add another massive win to his resume, or will the top-ranked contender claim his second ONE world title in as many sports?

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.