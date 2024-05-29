FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty battle in absolute star-making duel for flyweight Muay Thai throne in Manila. 

ONE Championship fans have probably ranked Jonathan Haggerty vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon I as one the greatest fights of all time.

The two superstars definitely gave the fans something to cheer about when they collided for the first time at ONE: Dawn of Heroes on August 2, 2019.

Jonathan Haggerty, then the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, put his world title on the line for the first time against Rodtang after successfully dethroning Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

However, coming into this fight, Rodtang was the favorite. He quickly stood out from the crowd for being one of the most exciting martial artists in the world.

Trending

But he faced his biggest test in Jonathan Haggerty, who was by far the most technical fighter he's faced at that point in his career.

In light of their upcoming fights this year - Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, and Rodtang vs. Denis Puric at ONE 167 on June 6 - ONE Championship remembers their star-making duel in Manila with the free full fight below:

ONE 167 will take place at the Impact Arena in Thailand and will be available to stream live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE 168: Denver will go down at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.

"So hard to predict" - Future world title bout between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek has Muay Thai superstar Smilla Sundell divided on who to root for

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE flyweight kickboxing world title holder Superlek Kiatmoo9 will meet at Ball Arena in Colorado this September.

With these two world-class champions ready to throw down in a classic rematch for the ages, beloved athletes from ONE Championship, like Smilla Sundell, are finding it very difficult to pinpoint a winner in this champion-vs.-champion battle for the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, the teenage sensation predicted:

"That's also hard [to predict]. I know Superlek won the last time because of a doctor's stoppage. But they're both in their prime now. I think Haggerty's got the weight advantage because Superlek is going up."

Watch the full interview with Sportskeeda below: