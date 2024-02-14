“Live, breathe Muay Thai” – Jonathan Haggerty on why moving to Thailand was the best decision he ever made

To say that Jonathan Haggerty did well for himself in 2023 would be a massive understatement.

‘The General’ ascended to the top of the striking world last year after capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts following insane knockout wins over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, respectively.

A big reason for his success is a lifestyle change, particularly a much-needed change of scenery.

After honing his craft in the mean streets of Orpington, England, Haggerty decided to leave his comfort zone and move over 5,000 miles away from his hometown.

The British striker’s passion for Muay Thai influenced this decision. Haggerty knew he had to make sacrifices and uproot his life to reach his full potential.

After all, there’s no better place to train ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ than where it all started, in beautiful Thailand.

Speaking to Mike Yu on his YouTube channel, Jonathan Haggerty reflected on how his choice to set up camp in ‘The Land of Smiles’ paid dividends for his professional career.

“I’ve been here for about seven months now, it’s coming to eight months. I didn’t have to pack my shit up, I still got everything in the UK. I’ve still got a flat in the UK. But yeah, I’ve come over here for a better lifestyle, you know, live, breathe Muay Thai, and the tradition as well.”

Watch the full clip:

Jonathan Haggerty will look to record another career milestone inside Lumpinee Stadium

The fabled halls of Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium have seen their fair share of incredible battles over the years.

It’s only fitting that Jonathan Haggerty’s two career-defining wins also took place in ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’.

‘The General’ wants to make it three straight knockout victories when he defends his Muay Thai crown against the gutsy Felipe Lobo this coming Friday at ONE Fight Night 19.

Will ‘Demolition Man’ suffer the same fate as Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade? We’ll find out in just a couple of days.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America