“It’s a lot more laidback” – Jonathan Haggerty on his decision to leave England and set up camp in Thailand

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty credits his recent success to a lot of factors, but one of the major reasons he believes he’s at the top of the mountain right now is because of a decision he made just a while back.

The 26-year-old shifted his life from the United Kingdom, and moved his fight camps down to the tropical country of Thailand – the birthplace of Muay Thai.

Because of this major move, Haggerty has had access to elite training facilities in Thailand, particularly the most effective training partners – the Thai locals. ‘The General’ will get to put all that he has learned in Thailand to good use in his next fight.

Two-sport king Haggerty is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil. The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to Mike Yu in a recent interview, Haggerty laid out the difference between training in the UK and in Thailand.

‘The General’ said:

“It’s a lot more laidback [compared to the UK]. It’s chilled, it’s hotter, and it’s cheaper. But where it's cheaper, you always spend more. But I love it, and I love traveling the world.”

Jonathan Haggerty on training in Thailand: “It's the lifestyle that I'm enjoying day-to-day”

A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, and Jonathan Haggerty is having the time of his life.

‘The General’ told ONE Championship he is loving his move to Thailand. The 26-year-old said:

“I'm still currently in Koh Samui right now and not sure when I'm gonna come home yet. I'm not sure. I've been here for about, I'd say, about seven months now. Eight months maybe. My missus is here with me. Can't complain really, mate. It's the lifestyle that I'm enjoying day-to-day. Waking up every morning and training, can't complain. Why would I be at home in the freezing cold if I don’t have to?”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.