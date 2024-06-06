FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang retains flyweight Muay Thai gold in absolute Bangkok classic against Petchdam Petchyindee

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon currently has five successful defenses to his name and while he stepped up every single time, he did get pushed to his limits in his third defense.

On July 31, 2020, 'The Iron Man' shared the Circle with former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and longtime rival Petchdam Petchyindee at ONE: No Surrender.

'The Baby Shark' took a more methodical approach to fighting Rodtang and did find some success with it, though Rodtang's sleek and powerful counters had Petchdam struggling to employ his game plan as the fight wore on.

Petchdam was able to land some heavy hits of his own, but Rodtang's non-stop aggression in the later rounds led to him being crowned the winner via majority decision.

Watch the full hard-hitting battle between Rodtang and Petchdam below:

After his five-round war with Petchdam, Rodtang followed it up with decision wins against Tagir Khalilov and Danial Williams that had fans raring to see him fight even more high-profile opponents.

They would get their chance in March 2022 as he faced flyweight MMA world champ Demetrious Johnson in a historic mixed-rules clash.

Rodtang had no hesitations about agreeing to fight at ONE 167

The Jitmuangnon Gym product will feature in the co-main event spot at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, against 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Rodtang stated how ready he was to fight him:

"Puric built himself up to call me out. It's right to do that. He wants to fight with the best. I just waited for ONE's matchmakers to approve it because I'm ready to fight anyone."

ONE 167 will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full card will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.