FREE FULL FIGHT: Scottish knockout machine Nico Carrillo rediscovers form in brutal KO of Thai legend Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo's continued evolution as a Muay Thai fighter reached new heights at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4. He capped off his featherweight Muay Thai debut with a highlight-reel finish of Thai great Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

With Carrillo again entering hostile territory because the event occurred at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'King of the North' knew he had to deliver a flawless performance.

He did just that by slicing open Sitthichai's eyebrow in the first round and took advantage of the latter's choice to focus on defending the gash. However, 'Killer Kid' kept pressing forward, much to the delight of Carrillo. This caused Sitthichai's downfall as the Scottish warrior dropped him with a liver punch twice, the second resulting in a knockout late in round two.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Carrillo could not have produced a better showing in his featherweight Muay Thai debut after Nabil Anane handed him his first defeat in ONE this past January over the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Aside from the win, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Nico Carrillo grateful for Thai fans' support

After finishing his fourth Thai opponent, Nico Carrillo expected himself to be public enemy number one in Thailand. However, that could not be any farther from the truth.

He said the following in an interview with the promotion:

"The support base I've got in Thailand is - I don't know how to explain it. I'm really, really grateful for it, for a foreigner to come into the country and get treated like their own - that's how I feel anyway, they might talk behind my back, I don't know. But when they're in front of me they treat me like their own, so I'm grateful for that."

