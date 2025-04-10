“They treat me like their own” - Nico Carrillo grateful for all the support from Thai fans

Nico Carrillo thanked Thai fans for continuously supporting him. On April 4, Carrillo made his ONE featherweight Muay Thai debut after previously making a name for himself at bantamweight.

The Scottish striker capitalized on the opportunity to showcase his skills at ONE Fight Night 30, which took place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. Carrillo defeated the well-respected Sitthichai by second-round knockout.

Following his latest win, Carrillo was interviewed by ONE and had this to say about the support he receives when fighting in Thailand:

"The support base I’ve got in Thailand is - I don’t know how to explain it. I’m really really grateful for it, for a foreigner to come into the country and get treated like their own - that’s how I feel anyway, they might talk behind my back, I don’t know. But when they’re in front of me they treat me like their own, so I’m grateful for that."

Nico Carrillo received a $50,000 performance bonus for his knockout win at ONE Fight Night 30. Heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia, who was featured in the main event, also walked away with the extra money for his first-round knockout against Lyndon Knowles.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30 can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Carrillo's knockout against Sitthichai below:

Nico Carrillo believes he's in featherweight Muay Thai title picture after latest win

Nico Carrillo entered the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division with respect after his four-fight run at bantamweight. The Scottish striker's performance against Sitthichai further legitimized his presence at the higher weight class.

During the ONE Fight Night 30 post-event press conference, Carrillo had this to say about jumping into the featherweight title picture:

"Possibly, I think beating Sitthichai with the style that I did probably puts me there [in world title contention], yeah."

Nico Carrillo holds a promotional record of 5-1, all wins by knockout. The 26-year-old's lone defeat was against Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight title, a loss he credited to a brutal weight cut, forcing his move up to featherweight.

