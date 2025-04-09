  • home icon
  • “I was fighting some serious demons” - Nico Carrillo says beating Sitthichai is the most meaningful win of his career

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 11:20 GMT
Nico Carrillo says win over Sitthichai among the meaningful in his career. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Scottish striker Nico Carrillo considered his recent victory over veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong as among the more meaningful, if not most, as he was able to achieve it coming off a bad mental state.

'King of the North' provided an explosive performance at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He knocked out 'Killer Kid' in the second round of their scheduled Muay Thai three-rounder to get his featherweight campaign started on a winning note.

During the post-fight interview session for ONE Fight Night 30, Carrillo spoke about what the victory over Sitthichai meant to him, saying:

"This victory means more to me than any victory I've had in my full career. This is bigger than when I beat Nong-O, when I beat Muangthai. This is bigger than any of that because I came back from a loss, and I was fighting some serious demons in January. I completely lost myself. I lost a lot of confidence, and I'm so grateful to ONE Championship [they] allowed me to come back, to right that wrong."
Entering ONE Fight Night 30, Nico Carrillo came off a tough defeat in his previous match in January, falling to an upset TKO loss to Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

It was a fall he admitted that hit hard, sending him to a bad place mentally and moving him to reassess the direction he wanted to take moving forward.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Nico Carrillo's win at ONE Fight Night 30 made sweeter by $50,000 performance bonus

The win by Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30 was made sweeter by the $50,000 performance bonus he received from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

It was the second time he received the hefty incentive in his ONE Championship campaign and was a much-needed reward following a tough two months for him regrouping.

He was one of two fighters who earned the bonus at ONE Fight Night 30, the other being ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia.

Carrillo first earned a $50,000 performance bonus in July 2024 at ONE Fight Night 23 for his second-round TKO of Thai Saemapetch Fairtex. On two separate occasions prior, he won $10,000 bonuses for KO wins.

