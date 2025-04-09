Nico Carrillo congratulates fellow UK strikers George Jarvis, Paul Elliott for massive wins at ONE Fight Night 30: “Well done”

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo was also happy to see that apart from himself other fighters from the United Kingdom scored victories at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video last week in Thailand. He, in particular, cited George Jarvis and Paul Elliott.

Ad

'King of the North' gave props to the UK fighters in an interview with the Bangkok Post following his second-round knockout victory over veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Championship's latest show on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Carrillo said:

"I’m happy that another UK man got a win. Well done, big man [Paul Elliott]! [George] Jarvis as well."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He went on to say that he is looking forward to competing live in front of UK fans at some point in the future, saying:

"It has to be [in the UK]. We’ve been spoiling the American fans, we need to bring it to the UK, absolutely!"

Check out what he had to say below:

Ad

At ONE Fight Night 30, England's Jarvis was a decision winner over Moroccan-Spanish opponent Mouhcine Chafi in their lightweight Muay Thai scrap. It was his fourth straight win after opening his ONE Championship campaign with a loss in September 2023.

Elliott, meanwhile, stopped Japan's Ryugo Takeuchi with a third-round TKO in heavyweight MMA. The win was a breakthrough one for him after back-to-back losses previously.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ad

Nico Carrillo happy to have delivered on his game plan at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo set a particular course of action of being direct and lethal at ONE Fight Night 30 and was happy to have delivered on it on fight night.

The Glasgow, Scotland native scored a second-round KO win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his last match, marking a successful start to his featherweight campaign.

Ad

He finished things off with a solid body shot, which he said was a direct result of the plan they had for Sitthichai, saying:

"Shoot to kill. And that was all."

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 earned Nico Carrillo his second $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.