Nico Carrillo congratulates fellow UK strikers George Jarvis, Paul Elliott for massive wins at ONE Fight Night 30: “Well done”

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo was also happy to see that apart from himself other fighters from the United Kingdom scored victories at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video last week in Thailand. He, in particular, cited George Jarvis and Paul Elliott.
'King of the North' gave props to the UK fighters in an interview with the Bangkok Post following his second-round knockout victory over veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Championship's latest show on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.
"I’m happy that another UK man got a win. Well done, big man [Paul Elliott]! [George] Jarvis as well."
He went on to say that he is looking forward to competing live in front of UK fans at some point in the future, saying:
"It has to be [in the UK]. We’ve been spoiling the American fans, we need to bring it to the UK, absolutely!"
Check out what he had to say below:
At ONE Fight Night 30, England's Jarvis was a decision winner over Moroccan-Spanish opponent Mouhcine Chafi in their lightweight Muay Thai scrap. It was his fourth straight win after opening his ONE Championship campaign with a loss in September 2023.
Elliott, meanwhile, stopped Japan's Ryugo Takeuchi with a third-round TKO in heavyweight MMA. The win was a breakthrough one for him after back-to-back losses previously.
The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.
Nico Carrillo happy to have delivered on his game plan at ONE Fight Night 30
Nico Carrillo set a particular course of action of being direct and lethal at ONE Fight Night 30 and was happy to have delivered on it on fight night.
The Glasgow, Scotland native scored a second-round KO win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his last match, marking a successful start to his featherweight campaign.
He finished things off with a solid body shot, which he said was a direct result of the plan they had for Sitthichai, saying:
"Shoot to kill. And that was all."
The win at ONE Fight Night 30 earned Nico Carrillo his second $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.