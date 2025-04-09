  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nico Carrillo congratulates fellow UK strikers George Jarvis, Paul Elliott for massive wins at ONE Fight Night 30: “Well done”

Nico Carrillo congratulates fellow UK strikers George Jarvis, Paul Elliott for massive wins at ONE Fight Night 30: “Well done”

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 14:00 GMT
Niko Carrillo happy to see fellow UK fighters George Jarvis and Paul Elliott score wins at ONE Fight Night 30. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Niko Carrillo happy to see fellow UK fighters George Jarvis and Paul Elliott score wins at ONE Fight Night 30. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo was also happy to see that apart from himself other fighters from the United Kingdom scored victories at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video last week in Thailand. He, in particular, cited George Jarvis and Paul Elliott.

Ad

'King of the North' gave props to the UK fighters in an interview with the Bangkok Post following his second-round knockout victory over veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Championship's latest show on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Carrillo said:

"I’m happy that another UK man got a win. Well done, big man [Paul Elliott]! [George] Jarvis as well."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He went on to say that he is looking forward to competing live in front of UK fans at some point in the future, saying:

"It has to be [in the UK]. We’ve been spoiling the American fans, we need to bring it to the UK, absolutely!"

Check out what he had to say below:

youtube-cover
Ad

At ONE Fight Night 30, England's Jarvis was a decision winner over Moroccan-Spanish opponent Mouhcine Chafi in their lightweight Muay Thai scrap. It was his fourth straight win after opening his ONE Championship campaign with a loss in September 2023.

Elliott, meanwhile, stopped Japan's Ryugo Takeuchi with a third-round TKO in heavyweight MMA. The win was a breakthrough one for him after back-to-back losses previously.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ad

Nico Carrillo happy to have delivered on his game plan at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo set a particular course of action of being direct and lethal at ONE Fight Night 30 and was happy to have delivered on it on fight night.

The Glasgow, Scotland native scored a second-round KO win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his last match, marking a successful start to his featherweight campaign.

Ad

He finished things off with a solid body shot, which he said was a direct result of the plan they had for Sitthichai, saying:

"Shoot to kill. And that was all."

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 earned Nico Carrillo his second $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी