FREE FULL FIGHT: Superbon cements icon status in mind-numbing head kick knockout of legendary Giorgio Petrosyan

ONE Championship fans have witnessed many amazing combat sports moments through the years, and Thai kickboxing megastar Superbon Superbon Training Camp gave them an iconic one in October of 2021.

At ONE: First Strike, Superbon fought Italian kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan over the right to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Entering the contest, the Thai star was coming off an explosive debut against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, where he showed off his full arsenal to the world and came away with a unanimous decision victory.

Taking on 'The Doctor' was going to be a different beast, though, as this man had never tasted defeat since 2013 and had claimed the ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix title in just his fourth bout under the promotion.

Both men played it cautiously in the opening round, with Superbon and Petrosyan throwing carefully measured strikes. They continuously probed each other's defenses, hoping to land the big hit.

However, it was the Superbon Training Camp product that created the viral moment as he caught Petrosyan lacking and knocked him out cleanly with a thunderous kick to the head.

Relive Superbon's iconic knockout below:

Superbon prepared for trilogy bout on April 5

The 33-year-old megastar is headed for another highlight reel-worthy matchup on Friday, April 5, when he meets longtime rival Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion on the line, Superbon appears to have prepared a fight-ending combo for Grigorian.

The entire card will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Poll : Who is your pick to win in the rematch between Superbon and Marat Grigorian? Superbon Marat Grigorian 0 votes View Discussion