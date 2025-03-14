FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek Kiatmoo9 shows Thail slugger Kongthoranee the levels to their game in Bangkok clash

Superlek Kiatmoo9 delivered a stark reminder to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai that there are levels to his Muay Thai game.

Ad

This happened when the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion took on a side quest to square off against his Thai compatriot in a 135-pound Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 68, taking place before a passionate crowd inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in June 2024.

Watch the full fight below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Kicking Machine' unleashed his full arsenal of weapons in "the art of eight limbs," dominating Kongthoranee over the course of three rounds to cruise to a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Superlek's relentless pace and punishing kicks kept him in control for the majority of the contest, capitalizing on his fellow Thai's hesitation to engage.

Though Kongthoranee searched for openings to turn the tide, Superlek stayed a step ahead, using sharp elbows and staggering knees to maintain his edge until the final bell.

Ad

However, only a few anticipated that this performance was merely a prelude to an even greater milestone in Superlek's storied career.

Three months later, the Thai hard-hitter reached new heights when he moved up in weight to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE 168 at Denver's Ball Arena.

There, Superlek got the job done in just 49 seconds, dropping Haggerty with an elbow for the count to become the promotion's latest two-sport, two-division world champion.

Ad

Superlek runs it back with Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 renews his vow to face all comers as he suits up for action at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

On the card, he is booked to take on ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a unification showdown, a rematch of their initial duel in June 2023.

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.