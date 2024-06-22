FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek showcases technical brilliance against Lao Chetra

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been dominant since arriving in ONE Championship, banking on his crisp technical skills to overwhelm his opponents. And it all started at ONE: Clash of Legends on Feb. 16, 2019, where he gave Cambodian fighter Lao Chetra a masterclass in striking on his way to winning by unanimous decision.

ONE Championship recently uploaded the full fight on its official YouTube channel for fans to relive, in line with 'The Kicking Machine' 's return to action on June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Check out the video, which has now garnered over 130,000 views, below:

Against Chetra, Superlek set the tone of the contest at the onset with a myriad of attacks, including powerful roundhouse kicks and solid punches.

The then-19-year-old Cambodian had his moments in the scheduled three-rounder but they were not enough to stem the tide in his favor.

Superlek went on to win 12 of his next 13 matches after, including one where he claimed the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title over Spanish sensation Daniel Puertas by unanimous decision in January last year.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout is now looking to sustain his winning ways at ONE Friday Fights 68, where he takes on fellow streaking Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai battle.

To catch ONE Friday Fights 68, check your local listings for its availability on your area.

Superlek looking for quick finish against Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is gunning for a quick finish in his scheduled showdown against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28, just as he is looking to be injury-free.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion shared this in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his clash with Kongthoranee, saying:

"The only plan I have for this fight is to win, and not to get an injury. I will try to make it either quick, or injury-free -- one way or another."

The showdown against Kongthoranee is the first of two fights Superlek will be having in the next four months. The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout will be back in September to challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in an all-champion clash in the United States.