FREE FULL FIGHT: Sweden's Zebaztian Kadestam forces opponent to quit on the stool with nasty offensive barrage

Combat sports athletes find immense joy in seeing their opponent retire from the fight in their corner. That is exactly what Zebaztian Kadestam did to renowned submission artist Georgiy Kichigin when the latter challenged him for the ONE welterweight MMA world championship in March 2019.
The challenger got off to a hot start by repeatedly going after takedowns, sapping Kadestam's energy. However, the Swedish striker was prepared to deal with it and stuffed Kichigin's subsequent attempts, then paid him back with punches for his efforts.
By the second round, 'Knight' was visibly tired after pursuing so many takedowns. Kadestam further wore him down by walking him down with strikes.
Kadestam's elbows did more damage than initially thought, as Kicihigin retired from the fight on his stool entering the third round, allowing the champion to retain via TKO.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Unfortunately, Kiamrian Abbasov ended his reign in October that year, which also marked the beginning of a three-fight skid.
'The Bandit' has since bounced back with three-straight highlight-reel worthy knockout victories against Valmir Da Silva and Iuri Lapicus in 2022, and against Roberto Soldic in May 2023.
Zebaztian Kadestam seeking another knockout win at ONE Fight Night 31
All seven of Zebaztian Kadestam's wins under the ONE banner happened by knockout, and he is gunning for his eighth when he faces Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
He declared in a recent interview with ONE:
"I'm gonna do everything I can to knock him out. First, second, or third round. I'm gonna try to find a finish. I don't really have a prediction, but I will do my best to knock him out."
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.