FREE FULL FIGHT: Sweden's Zebaztian Kadestam forces opponent to quit on the stool with nasty offensive barrage

Combat sports athletes find immense joy in seeing their opponent retire from the fight in their corner. That is exactly what Zebaztian Kadestam did to renowned submission artist Georgiy Kichigin when the latter challenged him for the ONE welterweight MMA world championship in March 2019.

Ad

The challenger got off to a hot start by repeatedly going after takedowns, sapping Kadestam's energy. However, the Swedish striker was prepared to deal with it and stuffed Kichigin's subsequent attempts, then paid him back with punches for his efforts.

By the second round, 'Knight' was visibly tired after pursuing so many takedowns. Kadestam further wore him down by walking him down with strikes.

Kadestam's elbows did more damage than initially thought, as Kicihigin retired from the fight on his stool entering the third round, allowing the champion to retain via TKO.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Ad

Unfortunately, Kiamrian Abbasov ended his reign in October that year, which also marked the beginning of a three-fight skid.

'The Bandit' has since bounced back with three-straight highlight-reel worthy knockout victories against Valmir Da Silva and Iuri Lapicus in 2022, and against Roberto Soldic in May 2023.

Zebaztian Kadestam seeking another knockout win at ONE Fight Night 31

All seven of Zebaztian Kadestam's wins under the ONE banner happened by knockout, and he is gunning for his eighth when he faces Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

He declared in a recent interview with ONE:

"I'm gonna do everything I can to knock him out. First, second, or third round. I'm gonna try to find a finish. I don't really have a prediction, but I will do my best to knock him out."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.