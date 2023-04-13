Zebaztian Kadestam’s faith in his abilities growing after back-to-back knockouts

Zebaztian Kadestam is feeling much more confident in his skills after scoring back-to-back wins.

The former ONE welterweight world champion is determined to get back into the title picture after overcoming a three-fight skid that saw him surrender his welterweight crown to former titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov.

With two straight first-round finishes, ‘The Bandit’ is feeling much better about his skills inside the circle and he’s ready to score one of the biggest wins of his career on May 5. In an interview with ONE Championship, Kadestam said:

“I’m doing good. And with these two knockouts, my confidence is, I’m not up in the sky, my toes are still touching the ground, my confidence is back where it should be. I believe I am one of the best and that’s when I have my confidence.”

Securing his third straight win inside the circle will not be an easy task as ‘The Bandit’ finds himself matched up with fellow knockout artist Roberto Soldic.

Soldic, 28, signed with the promotion last year, but his debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 left a lot to be desired after the bout was cut short due to an unintentional low blow from his opponent, Murad Ramazanov. ‘Robocop’ will look to erase the memory of his anticlimactic first appearance by delivering what he’s best known for – violently spectacular knockouts.

In 20 career victories, Roberto Soldic has an incredible 17 wins by KO, making him one of the most decorated strikers in all of mixed martial arts. Of course, Zebaztian Kadestam is no slouch when it comes to putting men to sleep with his fists. ‘The Bandit’ boasts a 100% finish rate in his ONE Championship wins, all by way of knockout.

Needless to say, you won’t want to blink once Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam are locked inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action live and for free in US primetime on May 5.

Watch highlights of Zebaztian Kadestam in ONE below:

Poll : 0 votes