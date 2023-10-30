FREE FULL FIGHT: Teenage phenom ‘Supergirl’ completely dominates Lara Fernandez in kickboxing duel

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak’s impressive win against Lara Fernandez.

Anna Jaroonsak started her promotional tenure with two Muay Thai wins to make a name for herself. Earlier this year, she committed her time to kickboxing, with her first fight being a close split-decision loss against Stamp Fairtex.

Last month, the teenage Thai sensation returned for a kickboxing fight against Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13. The Jaroonsak affiliate dominated throughout the three rounds, leading to a unanimous decision win.

ONE recently shared the impressive kickboxing performance on YouTube with the caption:

“Before Thai sensation Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak's kickboxing showdown against Spanish warrior Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, revisit her dominant striking display against former ONE World Title challenger Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13!”

At 19 years old, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak plans to make a run in the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions. The Thai fighter’s next step to greatness will be on November 3 with a matchup against Cristina Morales.

Morales debuted under the ONE banner against Anissa Meksen, the woman considered to be among the greatest female strikers in history, in September 2021. The Spaniard showcased her toughness that night, but Meksen wouldn’t be denied and secured a second-round finish.

Anna Jaroonsak vs. Cristina Morales goes down inside “The Mecca of Muay Thai,” known as Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 16 fight card below: