‘Supergirl’ willing to fight Smilla Sundell, but must overcome a ‘big’ hurdle first: “I’d have to work on my strength”

At ONE Fight Night 16, one of the most promising strikers in the world right now is set to return to the circle in another opportunity to watch the rise of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

The 19-year-old prodigy will be making her third appearance of 2023, looking to continue a huge breakthrough year for her.

Having started the year off at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the Thai striker took a big step up on late notice, facing Stamp Fairtex in a very closely contested match-up that went right down to the wire.

While she may have left the Circle that night without a win, the fight announced her arrival at the highest level to a lot of the ONE Championship fans.

Rebounding with a win over Lara Fernandez in August, ‘Supergirl’ is back once again on November 3 when she faces Cristina Morales.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ was asked about the potential of her one day crossing paths with another one of the best young competitors in the world today, Smilla Sundell.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion is already one of the best in the world at just 18 years old.

With both women’s trajectories and ages, they could be set on a course that will one day end in a huge match-up between them.

As the Thai competitor went on to say, the biggest factor preventing the fight for the time being is the weight difference between the two:

“It’s possible, but I’ll have to work on my weight training to be able to go up to strawweight effectively.”

Elaborating on her comments, ‘Supergirl’ reiterated that the biggest barrier that she would have to clear is the weight increase to ensure that she can compete with the physically imposing world champion:

“Maybe in the future, yes. As I’ve mentioned, I notice how strong she is, I’d have to work on my strength to be able to go against her.”

