“I think this weight is my sweet spot” - Supergirl wants to stay at atomweight on quest to replicate Stamp’s hattrick

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has made an impact on the promotion with big aspirations to reach the top of the mountain.

At just 19 years old, she has set herself out from the rest of the pack with her performances inside the Circle that have got fans excited to see what she can accomplish in the future.

When she returns against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, the Thai striker will look to secure back-to-back victories in the atomweight kickboxing division after starting 2023 off with a loss.

Whilst her first appearance of the year at ONE Fight Night 6 may have ended in defeat, she got arguably more praise for her performance on that night than any of her career wins.

Stepping in on late notice to face Stamp Fairtex, ‘Supergirl’ was able to prove that she belongs at the top of the division, holding her own with the former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Not only was the fight incredibly close in the eyes of most fans, some argued that the 19-year-old should have gotten her hand raised at the end of the fight.

Whilst she was grateful to share the Circle with a competitor like Stamp, ‘Supergirl’ has got her eye on achieving a similar feat to the Thai superstar.

At ONE Fight Night 14, the fighting female of Fairtex became the ONE atomweight world champion in MMA, making her the first fighter in ONE Championship history to have held world titles in three different sports.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Supergirl’ spoke about staying in the atomweight division as she hopes to follow in Stamp’s footsteps in writing her name into the history books:

“I’d do it at atomweight. It’s the weight class I won a title before ONE (115 lbs and 112 lbs). I think this weight is my sweet spot.”

