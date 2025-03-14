FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane goes sniping against lethwei superstar Soe Lin Oo in Bangkok clash

20-year-old phenom Nabil Anane has been tearing up ONE Championship's bantamweight Muay Thai scene since 2023, producing a six-fight winning streak along the way. Among those wins is his bell-to-bell barnburner with Burmese star Soe Lin Oo last September.

Happening at ONE Friday Fights 81, the 6-foot-4 Muay Thai blue-chipper utilized every inch of his 80-inch reach against Soe Lin Oo, peppering the lethwei veteran with strikes from a safe distance. Even at close range, Anane remained deadly as he repeatedly landed knees to the 33-year-old's face.

Though Soe Lin Oo kept pressing forward, Anane's striking brilliance allowed him to win via unanimous decision.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

This flawless outing led to the Team Mehdi Zatout product challenging for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Nico Carrillo this past January.

Like the Soe Lin Oo fight, Anane's long reach was too much to overcome for 'King of the North' and succumbed to a TKO defeat after getting dropped thrice in the opening round.

He will attempt to unify the gold against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Nabil Anane grateful to have fans always supporting him

Before he writes the second chapter of his story with Superlek, Nabil Anane took time to acknowledge the unwavering support he has received from his fans over the years.

Anane said as much in an interview with the promotion:

"And all of the supporters that support me, that were with me even when I was down, when I was the underdog, they were also with me."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

