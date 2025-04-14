FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Nong-O Hama flaunts his pedigree in utter firefight against Han Zi Hao in Bangkok

Over six years ago, the legendary Nong-O Hama attained a crucial confirmation that he was in the midst of a career surgence when he captured the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

This happened when the Thai striking icon took on China's Han Zi Hao for the aformentioned divisional throne in the headliner of ONE: Clash of Legends, held at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in February 2019.

Nong-O delivered a masterclass in striking over five electrifying rounds, unleashing a relentless barrage of kicks and punches that dropped his Chinese opponent multiple times.

When the final bell rang, it was Nong-O who stood tall as the first-ever kingpin of the weight class, winning the bout by way of a clear-cut unanimous decision to add another prestigious accolade to his already illustrious résumé.

Since that victory over Han, Nong-O went on to defend the gold-plated belt on seven different occasions — winning five of them via knockout.

His dominant reign atop the weight class came to a dramatic halt when he relinquished the crown to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023.

Nong-O Hama aims to open a new chapter at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama seeks to replicate his dominant run at bantamweight when he makes his sophomore outing as a flyweight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

There, he is booked to lock horns with fellow Thai knockout artist and No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch The fight will take place at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 2.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

