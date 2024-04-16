FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Nong-O Hama gets back on the winning track in clinical victory over rising star Kulabdam

ONE Championship's return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, April 5, delivered an intense battle between two generational talents — Nong-O Hama and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Looking to bounce back after suffering brutal back-to-back knockouts against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, Nong-O bounced back with a big unanimous decision win against the 25-year-old rising star at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Nong-O Hama's victory thrust him back into the win column and re-established himself as the number two contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Meanwhile, Kulabdam saw his five-fight undefeated streak snapped, moving him to 7-4 under the ONE banner and 70-19-5 overall.

Despite two devastating losses, Nong-O Hama never lost his love for the fight game

Despite seeing his 10-fight undefeated streak snapped, Nong-O Hama never once lost his focus, or his love for fighting:

“Discouragement has never existed in me," he told ONE in a recent interview. " [Every day] I wake up in the morning and have to go to the gym and practice. I get to see my friends on the team. It's happiness. I have always loved the preference of training and the love of fighting.”

Though he still has some work to do in the division, Nong-O hopes that his victory over 'Left Meteorite' will be the first step toward a rematch with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, you can watch the ONE Friday Fights 58 replay on demand at watch.onef.com.

