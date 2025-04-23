FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Nong-O showcases his Muay Thai brilliance in ONE debut vs Fabio Pinca in Manila

All-time Muay Thai great Nong-O Hama graced the ONE Championship banner for the first time in April 2018 at ONE: Heroes of Honor, where he went to war with Fabio Pinca inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Viewed as one of the most important signings by ONE to help establish their growing Muay Thai ranks, Nong-O lived up to his legendary status by unleashing every trick in his arsenal to get the better of the decorated Pinca, who is a Rajadamnern Stadium champion — an extremely rare feat for a non-Thai fighter.

The Evolve MMA affiliate took everything that the Frenchman could give him and paid him back with double the punishment throughout their three-round battle. When the dust settled, Nong-O emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Along with a successful ONE debut, this win over Pinca was the beginning of his legendary 10-fight winning streak. It was in the third fight of this run where he captured the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship over Han Zi Hao in February 2019.

However, the 38-year-old has dropped two of his last three outings, with his most recent showing being an extremely close split decision defeat to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this past February.

Nong-O promises more aggression in Kongthoranee redo

Nong-O is set to run it back with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In pursuit of a revenge win, he vows to increase his aggression against the 28-year-old.

In a recent interview with the promotion, Nong-O mentioned:

"In this fight, I will stick to my old fighting style, but I will throw my weapons more often."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

