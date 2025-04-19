“I will throw my weapons more often” - Nong-O looking to continue with tried and tested formula against Kongthoranee

Nong-O plans to execute his "old fighting style" in his rematch against Kongthoranee.

On February 7, Nong-O, a former 10x bantamweight Muay Thai champion, moved down to the ONE flyweight division for a bout against top-ranked Kongthoranee.

The Thai fighters went toe-to-toe for three rounds at ONE Fight Night 28, with Kongthoranee emerging victorious by split decision.

Nong-O has been granted an immediate rematch against Kongthoranee, scheduled for May 2 in the ONE Fight Night 31 main event.

During an interview with ONE, Nong-O had this to say about his game plan for his second fight against the 3x Rajadamnern Stadium champion:

“In this fight, I will stick to my old fighting style, but I will throw my weapons more often.”

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event headlined by Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O admits first fight against Kongthoranee wasn't his best performance

The first fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee was decided by a razor-thin margin. While speaking to ONE, the former 10x bantamweight Muay Thai world champion had this to say about his performance at ONE Fight Night 28:

“I’m happy with my game plan, but I still felt uncomfortable, and I still couldn’t throw my weapons naturally. As I said, I haven’t fought in this division in a long time. So I can’t say that was my best performance.”

Kongthoranee's win against Nong-O extended his winning streak to three fights. The 28-year-old has climbed to the number three flyweight ranking, only behind Superlek and former champion Rodtang.

Meanwhile, Nong-O has lost four of his last five fights, with only his latest against Kongthoranee taking place at flyweight. The 38-year-old plans to continue silencing the doubters and proving he has more gas left in the tank.

In November 2024, Rodtang vacated the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight for his fight against Jacob Smith. The division is expected to have a vacant title bout later this year, giving added incentive for Nong-O and Kongthoranee to showcase an impressive performance.

Watch the entire first fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee below:

