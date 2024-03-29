ONE featherweight kickboxing star Superbon Superbon Training Camp has continued to dazzle fans ever since he stepped onto the big stage in 2020 and has fought some major names along the way.

Among his best performances under the world's largest martial arts promotion came in June 2023 against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11.

Entering the contest, Superbon was fresh off a stunning knockout defeat at the hands of Chingiz Allazov when the Azerbaijan/Belarusian star blitzed him in the second round to knock him down thrice and claimed the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship in the process.

A much more aggressive Superbon faced Ozcan inside the ONE Circle as he forced the Turkish fighter to stay on his heels and be wary of the knockout blow, but Ozcan was able to get some of his shots in.

However, Superbon unleashed a head kick from out of nowhere that caught Ozcan off guard, sending him crashing to the mat, giving Superbon his second knockout win in ONE Championship.

Rewatch their full clash below:

Superbon meets eternal rival for interim gold

The Thai kickboxing superstar is currently set to compete in the headlining bout of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 where he will meet Marat Grigorian over the right to be called the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

With their storied rivalry at one win apiece, Superbon appears to have been preparing for the trilogy quite well as he worked out a fight-ending sequence with world-famous Muay Thai coach Trainer Gae.

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will serve as the backdrop for ONE Friday Fights 58.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Additionally, check your local listings on how to watch the event from your location.