Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing great Takeru Segawa finally crossed paths inside the ONE Championship Circle in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans were excited to witness this duel go down since it was supposed to take place in January 2024 at ONE 165 until Rodtang suffered an unfortunate injury to his hand that forced him off the card.

Now fully recuperated, 'The Iron Man' showcased the power that propelled him to superstar status by dropping the hometown hero with two consecutive left hooks at the 1:20 mark of the first round. Dazed at what just happened, 'Natural Born Krusher' was unfortunately unable to respond to the referee's count.

Relive Rodtang's 80-second knockout of Takeru below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

After the Jitmuangnon Gym star landed the first left hook in the knockout sequence, Takeru had enough awareness to at least respond with a counter right hook that would have stunned other opponents.

However, Rodtang simply absorbed the blow and knew Takeru could not escape after unknowingly backing up into his own corner, leading to the second and fight-ending blow.

Rodtang earns high praise from Muay Thai great Liam Harrison

Finishing Takeru so quickly into their much-anticipated flyweight kickboxing super fight left fans in awe of Rodtang's continued evolution as an athlete. Decorated British Muay Thai athlete Liam Harrison sounded off on this new version of Rodtang in an interview with Nick Atkin.

He said:

"I thought it was going to be an absolute war. The thing is, that's what Rodtang can do if he actually trains. He's been lazy recently, I think he's missed weight four or five times of late over the last couple of years and he was just turning up out of shape."

Watch the entire video below:

