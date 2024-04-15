FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai megastar Superbon outclasses eternal rival Marat Grigorian to claim interim featherweight kickboxing gold

Thai kickboxing elite Superbon is no stranger to rivalries throughout his illustrious career and he fought in his most important one on April 5 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

Staring across from him inside the ring then was Marat Grigorian with the winner being crowned as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon entered the bout with an emphasis on stringing together combos founded on his much-improved boxing skills that Grigorian struggled to contend with early on.

Instead of backing down, though, the Armenian great kept moving forward to put the pressure on Superbon and landed some big hits of his own in the process.

As the fight dragged on to the championship rounds, both men were breathing heavily and it all came down to who truly wanted it more, especially in the final 30 seconds.

After five grueling rounds, it was Superbon's name that was called out in victory, closing the chapter on one of the most exciting rivalries in the sport.

Rewatch their five-round display of resiliency and power below:

Superbon open to engaging in mixed-rules fight

Superbon is currently on pace to have a unification bout with the man who knocked him out in 2023 for the kickboxing featherweight world title in the form of Chingiz Allazov.

However, Superbon is open to all ideas, and getting into a mixed-rules bout just might be in the cards.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the head of the Superbon Training Camp expressed his willingness to get involved in one such matchup against ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai.

With Superbon and Tang being renowned strikers and finishers in their respective disciplines, a mixed-rules bout between them would be an interesting clash of styles.

