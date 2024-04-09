“We never say no” - Thai superstar Superbon has no problems facing featherweight MMA champ Tang Kai in a mixed-rules fight

Superbon is fresh off winning an interim world title, and he's now looking at his next fight.

The Thai megastar is coming off a tense unanimous decision win over rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title this past week at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Although he should be setting his sights on ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, Superbon is also inclined to face another world champion.

Tang Kai, the reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion, is adamant he wants to face Superbon in a mixed-rules bout.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said he doesn't mind facing the Chinese superstar and added that every call-out is a challenge that should be faced head-on.

He said:

"Why not? We are fighters. We never say no, we always say yes."

Superbon and Tang have only shared a card once at ONE X in March 2022, but things took a drastic turn in August of that year when both fighters suddenly talked about each other.

Tang, a natural striker, was coming off his world title win over Thanh Le in August 2022 when he revealed in his post-fight press conference that he wanted to face Superbon in a mixed-rules match.

That one-time remark led to this bubbling feud between the two world champions.

Although there is no official word of such a matchup, a meeting between these two powerhouse strikers would certainly live up to the hype.

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

Superbon says he's already thinking about his unification match with Chingiz Allazov

Superbon didn't waste time putting himself into the proper headspace for the imminent world title unification match against Chingiz Allazov.

Mere minutes after he claimed interim gold, Superbon said he plans to prepare for his match against the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion as early as possible.

Superbon said in his post-fight press conference:

"For me, right now, I don't know what's going to happen. But, I'm gonna prepare for that when I heal from my injury. Every time I train, I'm gonna prepare for him."

