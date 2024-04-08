“I’ll take that belt” - Superbon believes he can dethrone Tawanchai off featherweight Muay Thai summit if given another chance

Superbon believes he's destined for two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship.

The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion believes he needs just a couple more Muay Thai fights under him before he snatches the gold from Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Superbon once challenged Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 but fell short via unanimous decision in December 2023.

Now that he has a piece of ONE Championship gold once again, the Thai superstar said he just has to fight under Muay Thai rules to prepare him for an inevitable rematch against Tawanchai.

Superbon told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yeah, that's still a goal. You imagine, I think the last fight, I didn't lose, but imagine if I can fight one or two times? I think I'll take that belt."

Superbon and Tawanchai put on an absolute banger that befitted ONE Championship's final match of 2023.

The pair of Thai striking masters traded limb and leather throughout the 15-minute masterpiece, but Tawanchai's speed and aggression ultimately earned him the nod of all three judges to retain the featherweight Muay Thai throne.

Although Superbon is aiming for Tawanchai's Muay Thai strap, his first order of business could be a world title unification match against old tormentor Chingiz Allazov.

The Azerbaijani superstar has the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in his possession, and it's only a matter of time before he and Superbon face each other to unify the belts.

Superbon says he earned a rematch against Chingiz Allazov

Superbon knows an interim belt doesn't guarantee him the full status of a world champion, since another person lays as much claim to the throne as he does.

Once the proud ruler of the featherweight kickboxing division, Superbon is adamant that he has to beat reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov to reclaim his spot at the summit.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said:

"Right now, I don't feel like a hundred percent world champion. I will take the real belt from Chingiz [Allazov] back."

