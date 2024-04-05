WATCH: Superbon’s intense staredown with old rival Marat Grigorian in final meeting before ONE Friday Fights 58

The time has almost arrived for former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon to step inside the ring again with three-time GLORY titleholder Marat Grigorian.

In a matter of hours, two of kickboxing's most dangerous competitors will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a rematch more than two years in the making. Headlining a stacked ONE Friday Fights 58 card, the Thai superstar and his Armenian opposition will compete for the chance to become the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

With fight night right around the corner, Superbon and Marat Grigorian went face-to-face at the official weigh-ins. Sharing the video on Instagram, the Thai made it clear that he's ready to throw hands on April 5.

"Ready to fight," Superbon wrote.

Their main event showdown at ONE Friday Fights 58 will be a rematch between the Thai and Marat Grigorian after their first meeting on the global stage at the promotion's 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X in March 2022. There, the Thai sensation secured a decisive decision victory — a result he'll look to repeat en route to reclaiming 26 pounds of gold.

Marat Grigorian will let his hands do the talking against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58

Going into the fight, Grigorian has maintained a cool calmness, refusing to say much about the scrap in anticipation of letting his hands do the talking.

"I'm not gonna say a lot of things about my upcoming fight," Grigorian told the promotion. "I'm just focusing on my recovery and staying sharp for fight day."

Marat Grigorian has won two of his last three fights, earning a unanimous decision over Turkish 'Turbine' Tayfun Ozcan. This victory landed him a meeting with the promotion's reigning featherweight kickboxing king, Chingiz Allazov.

Grigorian came up short against 'Chinga' but quickly bounced back with a brutal third-round knockout of storied rival Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE 165 in January.

Will that momentum carry Grigorian to his first ONE world title victory, or will Superbon go 2-0 against the Armenian on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

Poll : Who leaves ONE Friday Fights 58 with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship? Superbon Marat Grigorian 0 votes View Discussion