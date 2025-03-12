FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai megastar Tawanchai PK Saenchai is a stone-cold killer in brutal KO of Niclas Larsen

Tawanchai PK Saenchai offered a glimpse of his future dominance as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion when he clashed with Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 in June 2022.

The Thai phenom overwhelmed the then-promotional debutant, authoring a spectacular second-round knockout behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Watch the full fight below:

From the opening bell, Tawanchai was a step ahead, blending his precision with power in his attacks.

His relentless pressure paid off early as he dropped the Danish striker with a blistering combination in the first round.

Although Larsen managed to survive the initial onslaught, his reprieve was short-lived. In the second round, Tawanchai uncorked a perfectly timed straight left, sending his opponent crashing to the canvas once more. This time, the Danish fighter couldn't answer the count.

With this emphatic victory, Tawanchai punched his ticket to a world title showdown against then-reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 three months later.

There, he wrested the divisional throne from his compatriot by uninamous decision, beginning a nearly untouchable reign atop the weight class.

Tawanchai guns for two-sport supremacy at ONE 172

Following three triumphant defenses of his featherweight Muay Thai gold, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is now setting his sights on conquering a new goal in a different sport.

He takes an ambitious step at ONE 172 on March 23, where he will venture into hostile territory to battle hometown favorite Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

A recent ONE Championship poll revealed that Tawanchai is pegged by 73 percent of fans to become the latest two-sport world champion under the promotion's banner.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

