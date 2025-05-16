FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai monster Rodtang flaunts his terrifying power in complete beatdown of Jacob Smith in Bangkok

ONE Championship fans have come to expect nothing short of an all-out firefight whenever Rodtang Jitmuangnon is on the card. The Muay Thai superstar met their expectations when he faced Jacob Smith in November 2024.

Originally scheduled to be Rodtang's sixth defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, 'The Iron Man' was stripped of the crown ahead of their clash for failing to make the 135-pound flyweight limit.

Knowing that Smith had no trouble at the weigh-ins and was therefore eligible to win 26 pounds of flyweight Muay Thai gold, Rodtang pulled out all the stops to prevent the United Kingdom star from becoming the new king of the division.

The 27-year-old uncorked his frustrations on Smith, who was happy to trade leather with him throughout the five-round bout. When the dust settled, Rodtang emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Their meeting in the co-main event of ONE 169 had shades of their first encounter in May 2022, where the Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate methodically dissected Smith to take the unanimous decision win and advance to the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Superbon hoping to witness generational battle between fellow Thais Rodtang and Nong-O

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has seen his fair share of mega fights throughout his illustrious career, and he wishes to see Rodtang and the legendary Nong-O Hama on a collision course soon.

After the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion avenged his loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2, Superbon said during the post-event interview with the media:

"If it's Rodtang, I think it's fun. Fighting with Rodtang, you have to do your homework to defend against his punches. Rodtang's punches are scary."

Watch the entire interview below:

