WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang’s brutal mauling of British slugger Jacob Smith at the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix

Ahead of Rodtang's highly anticipated return to the Circle on Friday, June 7, ONE Championship is looking back at the Thai superstar's sensational beatdown of top-five-ranked contender Jacob Smith.

Best known for dominating in the art of eight limbs, 'The Iron Man' will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for just the third time in his ONE Championship run when he meets 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok.

But first, the promotion is offering fans another reminder of the chaos that Rodtang brings to both the cage and the ring with one of his most definitive examples. Welcoming British Muay Thai champion Jacob Smith to ONE, 'The Iron Man' put on a performance for the ages, pummeling the 31-year-old standout en route to a decisive decision victory.

"Preview the chaos you can expect when global superstar Rodtang returns to action at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7."

Will the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion deliver a repeat performance, or will Denis Puric be too much for 'The Iron Man' to handle?

Denis Puric is ready to put it on Rodtang in highly anticipated ONE 167 kickboxing clash

Coming off his own spectacular victory over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, Puric lobbied hard for a fight with Rodtang. Next month, he'll get exactly though.

'The Bosnian Menace' currently sits at the No. 2 ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division after picking up back-to-back wins against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and, of course, Smith. Puric also holds a victory over Russian standout Tagir Khalilov, bringing his overall record to 41-13, with three of those victories coming in ONE.

Will Denis Puric score the biggest win of his career and set the stage for a future world title fight between the two warriors, or will Rodtang once again show the world why he is one of the most feared strikers on the planet?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.