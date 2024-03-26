WATCH: Rodtang's scary change from generous family man to harbinger of Muay Thai doom

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most feared and respected athletes on the roster.

Whenever a Rodtang fight is announced, fans go out of their way to watch him fight inside the ONE circle because of his intensity and his pure love for the sport - whether he is fighting in Muay Thai or kickboxing.

'The Iron Man' has risen into another tier of prominence thanks in part to him going toe-to-toe with MMA legend and current ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson in a special rules showdown at ONE X.

Despite Rodtang eventually succumbing to Johnson's grappling prowess when the match turned to the MMA round, the Jitmuangnon Gym product earned a ton of new fans in the process.

With Rodtang logging 16 fights in his ONE Championship career and more than 300-plus overall, few have yet to see the Thai megastar just enjoy life.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, the promotion showed the two sides of Rodtang - the seemingly impervious monster inside the ONE circle and the humble man outside of it just enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Rodtang fully prepared for return fight

The 26-year-old Thai star was supposed to fight Japanese legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 this past January, but an untimely hand injury forced him off the card and he has been working his tail off to get back into fighting condition.

As to who he would fight though, fans have been floating a handful of names since he broke his silence on social media.

One such proposition is Rodtang getting into a trilogy bout with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, especially after the latter defeated Felipe Lobo in an electric encounter.