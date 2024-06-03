  • home icon
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai monster Rodtang's exhilarating ONE Championship debut against Sergio Wielzen

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Jun 03, 2024 10:49 GMT
Rodtang made his thrilling ONE Championship debut in 2018. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has dazzled ONE Championship fans for the better part of the past six years with his big-time performances.

Making his promotional debut against Sergio Wielzen at ONE: Conquest of Heroes in Sept. 2018, fans got their first look at Rodtang's greatness that was set to take hold of the ONE Championship landscape.

Despite Wielzen having the slight advantage with his years of experience that has seen him claim 24 finishes, 'The Iron Man' was more than happy to trade leather with him.

Rodtang took the fight to 'Samurai' with his blistering speed that put Wielzen on his back late in round one, which ultimately handed Rodtang the unanimous decision victory.

Check out the entirety of Rodtang's handiwork against Sergio Wielzen below:

youtube-cover

Now a veteran with a wealth of experience under his belt, Rodtang has given fans many reasons to tune into his bouts after claiming 14 wins out of 16 fights with three of them coming by way of a finish in ONE Championship.

Fans remain split on Rodtang's upcoming bout

The 26-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym product will have his 17th fight under the world's largest martial arts promotion at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 against Denis Puric inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

On a recent Instagram post, ONE Championship shared a countdown graphic to the event and both men's supporters were quick to show their support in the comments section:

"This is WAR"
"@bosnian_menace all the way!!!"
"I know the bosnian menace is going to win 2nd round my prediction"
"Rodtang still going to come out on top"
"@rodtang_jitmuangnon Iron man will win"

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

