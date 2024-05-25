FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai sensation Prajanchai unleashes absolute magic in stunning interim world title win over legend Sam-A

ONE Championship re-posted the entire fight footage of Prajanchai PK Saenchai's interim-title-winning performance against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

In June 2023, Prajanchai was matched up with the legendary Sam-A for an intriguing Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 22. There were added stakes between the Thai superstars, as they battled for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Even in his late 30s, Sam-A was undoubtedly a threat to claim ONE gold and further his legacy. Nonetheless, Prajanchai overpowered the living legend and secured a second-round knockout win, setting up a rematch with strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri.

Nearly a year later, ONE re-visited the PK Saenchai affiliate's win against Sam-A by posting the entire fight on YouTube, which can be seen below.

Prajanchai re-scheduled opportunity to become two-sport world champion against Jonathan Di Bella

In December 2023, Prajanchai faced Joseph Lasiri in a rematch to determine the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. The Thai superstar avenged his previous defeat against Lasiri and also secured a first-round knockout to solidify himself as the best fighter in the division.

In April of this year, the 3x ONE strawweight Muay Thai king was scheduled to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for his strawweight kickboxing world title. Unfortunately, Di Bella was transported to the hospital after becoming sick during his weight cut, leading to the fight getting postponed and him being stripped of his world title.

On June 28, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Friday Fights 68. In the main event, Prajanchai and Di Bella will finally meet to determine the new strawweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 68 also features flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. This time around, 'The Kicking Machine' looks to extend his promotional Muay Thai record to 10-0 by taking out 2x Rajadamnern Stadium world champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.