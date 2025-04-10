FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai striker Saemapetch displays calculated offense in kickboxing duel vs Zhang Chenglong

Muay Thai veteran Saemapetch Fairtex does not shy away from any foe, thanks to his mastery of the striking arts. He showed he can outlast Chinese standout Zhang Chenglong's trademark pressure in February 2023.

Though he is only three years older, Saemapetch had the benefit of experience on his side, owing to having 76 more fights than Zhang, entering his first kickboxing bout under the ONE banner.

The Thai star recognized Zhang's aggressive start and was happy to engage him in an all-out firefight. While there were some chaotic moments throughout their three-round clash, Saemapetch controlled most of the exchanges and often came out on top. He eventually won via unanimous decision.

Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

He attempted to keep the momentum going against eventual ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship challenger Felipe Lobo in April 2023. Unfortunately, he succumbed to a third-round knockout.

Saemapetch traded wins and losses in his next four outings. However, he is currently on a two-fight losing skid after being stopped by Scottish star Nico Carrillo last July and in his rematch with 'Demolition Man' this past February.

Saemapetch set for action in early May

Never one to let his struggles get the best of him, Saemapetch will have an opportunity to return to the winner's circle when he takes on 23-year-old phenom Abdulla Dayakaev at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate will need to be at his absolute best when he faces Dayakaev, as the latter has notched four finishes in his six victories as a competitor in the ONE Friday Fights circuit.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

