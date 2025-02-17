FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon proves his must-see TV in complete beatdown of Sergio Wielzen

Nearly seven years ago, ONE Championship introduced the world to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

His debut came on the undercard of ONE: Conquest of Heroes in September 2018, held at a packed Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia. That night, he squared off against Sergio Wielzen in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

Check out the full fight below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Iron Man' wasted no time making an impression. From the opening bell to the final moments, he put on a striking clinic, thrilling the Jakarta crowd with a non-stop barrage of punches and kicks.

With his relentless pressure and signature aggression, Rodtang overwhelmed the former ONE world title challenger from the Netherlands to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Since that momentous night, Rodtang has risen to global superstardom under the promotion’s banner.

Ad

Arguably the most beloved striker on the planet, the 27-year-old Thai sensation has captivated audiences with his infectious charisma, superhuman durability, and no-fear demeanor.

Throughout his stint in ONE, he has dominated nearly every opponent, winning all but one of his 17 striking bouts.

In June 2024, Rodtang proved he’s more than just a Muay Thai powerhouse, delivering a stunning performance in kickboxing against Denis Puric.

Now, he has his sights set on an even greater challenge — a long-awaited showdown with Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23.

Ad

Rodtang faces no ordinary foe at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangon is surely sharing the ring with an athlete who has a resume as stellar as his track record.

Takeru Segawa boasts an extraordinary resume. A three-division K-1 world champion, he once enjoyed an incredible seven-year unbeaten streak that solidified his legacy.

Initially, Takeru was set to make his promotional debut against Rodtang, but plans shifted, and he instead faced Superlek Kiatmoo9 in January 2024.

Ad

Although 'The Natural Bone Crusher' fell short in a hard-fought decision loss, he demonstrated heart and resilience against one of the world’s best.

Takeru rebounded in impressive fashion, scoring a highlight-reel knockout over Myanmar’s Thant Zin in September 2024.

Now, the stage is finally set for a clash of titans. Set to headline ONE 172 at Japan’s legendary Saitama Super Arena next month, this duel has all the makings of the biggest kickboxing bout in recent memory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.