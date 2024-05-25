FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstar Sitthichai gets clinical in electrifying back-and-forth against Mohammed Boutasaa

In October 2022, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong notched his fourth victory in ONE Championship after a fantastic performance against the young and hungry contender Mohammed Boutasaa, who was an undefeated fighter at the time.

The two were part of the loaded ONE on Prime Video 3 card, which occurred inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Full fight of that featherweight kickboxing match was reposted by the promotion on their YouTube channel, with the description:

"Striking legend Sitthichai went toe-to-toe with Moroccan kickboxing star Mohammed Boutasaa in an exciting showdown at ONE on Prime Video 3 in 2022! "Killer Kid" next welcomes Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri to the Circle at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7!"

It was a very cerebral approach for the two athletes, as they had their moments in the first two rounds of the bout. However, in the final frame, a very aggressive 'Killer Kid' was all over 'Too Sharp,' as he landed multiple shots against him.

It was enough for him to give him the edge in the judges' scorecards via a unanimous decision to earn him a spot in the top five rankings of the division.

Sitthichai looks to return to the win column against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167

Since that victory against the Moroccan, Sitthichai has competed in three fights but was only able to win one and drop the other two. His lone win during that stretch was against Eddie Abasolo, and he received defeats from Mohammad Siasarani and Marat Grigorian.

Now, the 32-year-old Thai athlete is looking to snap his two-fight slide against promotional newcomer Masaaki Noiri on June 7 as part of the ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be a crucial match for him because his place in the rankings will be at stake.

