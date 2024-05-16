"Straight out skilling his opponents" - Fans impressed with Sitthichai's calculated offense against Tawanchai in Singapore

When Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Tawanchai PK Saenchai crossed paths in August 2021 in the headliner of ONE: Battleground III, the former momentarily halted the rise of the former. Sitthichai eked out a unanimous decision victory over Tawanchai, sparking a debate among fans and pundits on who the true winner was in that fight.

Despite the debatable result, Sitthichai gladly took the win to record his second triumph in the promotion.

A few highlights of their battle were reposted by ONE Championship on Instagram recently, alongside the caption:

"WHAT A SHOW 🤩 Sitthichai welcomes Masaaki Noiri to ONE and Tawanchai defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on Prime Video @sitthichai_sitsongpeenong"

This see-saw battle was appreciated by fans, particularly by IG users @intelligentguy1995, @kennethrichards, @spacecxwbxy92, and @joe_easy5.

They lauded both athletes for their fantastic performance, as they commented:

"Straight out skilling his opponent 👏👏👏"

"Zero fear staying in the pocket this was awesome"

"Just clean shots from both 🔥🔥"

"Wow they both of on a good fight! 🔥🔥"

Since their meeting, both athletes have had different fates. Tawanchai became the undisputed king of the featherweight Muay Thai division, while Sitthichai remained a top-five contender in the weight class.

Tawanchai and Sitthichai will see action on the same card on June 7 at ONE 167

Almost three years after their fight, Tawanchai and Sitthichai will be on the same card once again, but this time they will have different opponents. Tawanchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Jo Nattawut in the co-main event of ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the other hand, Sitthichai will face Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri in a featherweight kickboxing bout.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

