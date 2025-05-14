FREE FULL FIGHT: The Manila duel that started the heroic rivalry between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty

Nearly six years ago, ONE Championship brought together two of the planet's premier strikers — Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty — igniting a fierce rivalry that continues to captivate fans around the world to this day.

Both men initially shared the same stage in the co-main event of ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019, with Haggerty's then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Watch the full fight posted by the promotion on its official YouTube channel below:

In that first showdown, Haggerty made effective use of his reach advantage early on, employing front kicks to keep the Thai superstar at a distance.

But as the bout progressed, Rodtang began to find his rhythm, gaining momentum and scoring two knockdowns at the expense of Haggerty in the later rounds.

Following five thrilling rounds of high-paced action, it was Rodtang who emerged victorious via unanimous decision, claiming the gold-plated strap from the Englishman.

Their feud was revisited at ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020, where Rodtang delivered a more emphatic statement.

'The Iron Man' unleashed his trademark relentless pressure, overwhelming Haggerty and earning a third-round technical knockout with a punishing series of body shots.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty III in 2025?

There's a possibility that Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty may cross paths once again under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong floated the idea during a post-event press conference following Rodtang's emphatic knockout victory over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March.

What remains uncertain, however, is whether the third clash will be contested under kickboxing or Muay Thai.

It's worth noting that Haggerty currently reigns as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion. Meanwhile, Rodtang is leaving the door open for a kickboxing return after pulling off an 80-second demolition of Takeru under this ruleset.

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

