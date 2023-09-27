FREE FULL FIGHT: The volatile trilogy bout between archrivals Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee

Before ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan returns to the circle this Friday, relive her volatile trilogy bout with archrival Angela Lee.

The first meeting between Xiong and Lee at strawweight resulted in a definite KO victory for the defending Chinese world champion. In their second meeting, Xiong dropped to 115 pounds to challenge Lee for her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title, but her efforts to become a double-world champ came to an end by way of submission.

No one expected their fights to be quite as amazing or entertaining as it was. So, when Lee decided to move up again last year, the fans were treated with another action-filled slugfest.

Relive the final bout between Xiong and Lee below:

This was the first time Xiong and Lee had shared the full 25 minutes together. The defending world champion had her moments early and nearly finished the fight in the first round, when a huge left from Xiong sent Lee to the mat. But Lee survived after having struggled for long minutes to get back onto her feet.

The rest of the bout was later punctuated by takedown attempts on Lee’s part, but it was Xiong’s counter striking accuracy and takedown defense that led to a unanimous decision victory to retain her strawweight throne after the final bell.

Now, the strawweight queen is back. She’s storming into the cage again on Friday, September 29 to face Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a non-title, striking-only contest at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.