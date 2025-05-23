FREE FULL FIGHT: Witness Rodtang Jitmuangnon's raw destructive power in Singapore showdown vs. Italian striker

When Rodtang Jitmuangnon shifts into high gear, few can endure the storm — and Joseph Lasiri found that out the hard way.

Their showdown took place in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 4 in November 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. At the time, Lasiri held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title and made the daring leap to the flyweight division to challenge Rodtang for his then-crown.

Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube below:

From the opening exchanges, Rodtang was relentless. He showcased his elite striking arsenal, overwhelming Lasiri with speed, precision, and sheer aggression.

Rodtang dropped Lasiri late in the fourth round with a thunderous combination, and although Lasiri bravely fought on, the punishment continued.

In the final frame, 'The Iron Man' again sent his Italian opponent to the canvas, sealing the outcome beyond any doubt.

After five rounds of commanding action, the judges rendered a unanimous decision in favor of the Thai megastar.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon expresses readiness to compete again

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is riding a huge wave of momentum after his scintillating 80-second finish of Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 this past March — and his hunger for competition has only intensified.

Now eyeing his next challenge, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion took to Instagram to engage with fans, asking for suggestions on who should stand across from him in his return to action.

Among the names flooding the comments, one stood out — former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who recently made a statement of his own by settling the score with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

